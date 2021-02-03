BUTTE, Mont. - A mass COVID Vaccine Clinic will open on Feb. 3 at the Butte Civic Center.
The clinic had previously been tentative due to uncertainty over vaccine delivery. As of Tuesday morning, 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were delivered.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who were previously registered for the clinic are being contacted to confirm appointments and times.
Right now, the clinics are for people in Tier 1 of Phase 1B of the county’s vaccine rollout plan, focused on those ages 70 and over.
Butte is in the planning mode for the second tier of Phase 1B, focused on those ages 16 to 69 with certain co-morbid conditions.
No clinic dates have yet been established for this tier.