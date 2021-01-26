BUTTE, Mont. - A mass vaccination clinic in Butte is being scaled back because of low inventory in vaccines. Last week, Butte-Silver Bow officials were able to give out about 993 vaccines.
The health officer in Butte was notified by state officials on Friday that they would receive 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, they say that they have 100 doses of the vaccine on hand, meaning a significant decrease in doses allocated to Butte.
There was supposed to be a clinic on Jan. 27 for people in the Phase 1B category at the Butte Civic Center.
It's still taking place but in response to the lack of doses the health officer says they will be vaccinating the most vulnerable citizens this week.
On Wednesday when the clinic opens, they’ll be prioritizing members of the elderly population.