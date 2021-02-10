GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department is making a temporary change to the COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling process: There will no no online scheduling this Thursday, Feb. 11 for appointments next week. Instead, all appointments will be booked from the existing waitlist.
The County said the waitlist has had a lot of interest and in order to get through as many names as possible, online scheduling is temporarily suspended.
People at the top of the list will receive a call, or email, to schedule their appointments.
To get on that waitlist, you can call (406) 791-9250.