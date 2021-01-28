The Cascade County Health Department is wanting you to know that there's not a dedicated online portal, along with a phone number, dedicated to getting you at home vaccinated.
The county is now vaccinating people over the age of 70. Starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, the phone number will be up and ready for you to make the call to get on the vaccination list. That number is: (406) 791-9250.
You'll need to give them your name, date of birth, phone number and address. Cascade County said they're looking to vaccinate 10,000 people over the age of 70 in the 1B group. They also said vaccination slots are on a first come, first serve basis and they're taking appointments for Feb. 1.