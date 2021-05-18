GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Health Department and Alluvion Health are holding COVID-19 clinics for individuals age 12 and up, according to a Facebook post from Great Falls Public Schools.
The first-dose clinics are being held at the Exhibition Hall at the fairgrounds on Friday, May 21 from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment is needed for these clinics.
Individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine with a singed consent form from their parent or guardian.
Those ages 18 and up can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, or to schedule an appointment at the CCHD downtown facility, visit www.cascadecountymt.gov.