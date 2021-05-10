COLUMBUS, Mont. - Stillwater County COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue each Friday at Stillwater Billings Clinic, as stated in a press release.
First and second dose vaccinations are available to individuals 18 years of age and older.
Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are on hand and will be administered on a first come first serve basis. Masking and temperature checks will be required.
The COVID-19 vaccination team asks that you wear a short sleeve shirt for easier administration, bring insurance card and allow for 15-minute wait time after receiving the vaccination for monitoring purposes.
“As we see more and more individuals vaccinated in the county, it’s important to continue to take all the preventative measures to protect yourselves and others from this disease,” Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director Cody White said.
You are also asked to continue to take all appropriate protective and preventative measures that help to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing a mask and physically distancing when around others, avoiding crowded areas, staying home if you are ill and frequently washing your hands.
If you have COVID-19 related questions you can contact Public Health at 406-322-1070.