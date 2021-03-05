LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Park County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Category 1B will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment with the Park City-County Health Department.
The new 1B+ category includes:
All persons ages 60 and older
Those ages 16-59 with:
moderate to severe asthma,
stroke,
cystic fibrosis,
immune compromise,
liver disease,
dementia,
pulmonary fibrosis,
thalassemia or any persons recommended by their physician due to increased risk for COVID-19 related complications
According to the health department, they are receiving between 150 and 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week from the Montana DPHHS.
Appointments can be scheduled on the Park County COVID-19 website here and appointments will open each week depending on vaccine supply.
If you need help scheduling an appointment, you can call the health department for assistance, however, they are no longer keeping a list of eligible persons.
According to the Park City-County Health Department, vaccines may also be available at other vaccine providers in Park County including Livingston HealthCare, Community Health Partners, Mammoth Clinic, Osco Drug, and Western Drug.
There are about 400 doses of Moderna shared among all Park County providers weekly.