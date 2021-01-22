MONTANA - There's no getting around it, more and more people are starting to want the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, Missoula County is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. The COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team is working to put infrastructure in place to help get people vaccinated.
That's why Missoula County is hiring people to schedule vaccination appointments. The county tweeted, saying the COVID-19 call center will be hosted on the University of Montana campus to help facilitate scheduling vaccination appointments. The call center will be staffed by Missoula community members earning $17 an hour.
If you want be a scheduler, training starts on Monday and the county said they're hiring immediately.
