MONTANA - Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted saying that she received the news that states would not be receiving increased shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from the national stockpile because there is no federal reserve of doses.
We reached out to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and asked about the delays coming from the federal distribution stockpile and Brown's claims.
“Montana has not experienced an interruption in receiving vaccines,” DPHHS said via email.
DHHS said they're working to get vaccines to communities as quickly as possible and to provide the vaccine to the most vulnerable Montanans. President Joe Biden signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to direct all federal agencies and private industry to accelerate the making of everything needed to produce more COVID-19 vaccines.
The state of Montana was ranked sixth in the nation for progress and initial vaccine distribution.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has been tweeting daily vaccine data. As of Jan. 22, 12,000 Montanans have been fully vaccinated, meaning both doses have been administered. The total doses that have been administered is 66,000.