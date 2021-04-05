MISSOULA, Mont. - Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available this week for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older during the evening on Thursday, April 8, and weekend on Sunday, April 11, according to a release.
The links to make these appointments are now available on the Get Vaccinated page at covid19.missoula.co. Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when appointments are available. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.
Upcoming clinics include:
Thursday, April 8
- Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's Market
- First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older,with appointments offered as late as 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
- Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's Market
- First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older
Additionally, Partnership Health Center continues to book appointments for its Tuesday and Thursday clinics at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Residents can also book appointments on the website or by phone.
Patients who book appointments for two-shot vaccines are committing to a second-dose appointment exactly 21days later (Pfizer) from the date of their first dose, at the same time as their first appointment. Patients must make sure they are free for the second dose appointment before booking their first dose. Rescheduling appointments is highly discouraged and will only be considered on a case-by-case basis for those experiencing an emergency. Those who need to cancel or reschedule their second dose are not guaranteed a second dose. Patients should make their second dose appointment a top priority.
The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team is managed by the Western Montana All Hazard Incident Management Team under the Office of Emergency Management. The team formed in January at the request of the Missoula County commissioners and the mayor of Missoula to coordinate the distribution of vaccine in Missoula County. The team aims to reduce public anxiety by providing timely, accurate information and to identify and address barriers to administering the vaccine to all who wish to receive it.