FERGUS COUNTY - According to Heather Thom, the nursing director in Fergus County, the county is getting 100 COVID-19 vaccine doses a week.
The county said they still need to vaccinate close to 4,000 people in the community under the current vaccination phase, which is Phase 1B. The county did open up a booking phone line, but said all appointments were booked quickly.
Appointments have been scheduled for the next five weeks, based on the anticipation of receiving 100 doses a week. No appointments are being made right now.
Fergus County has plans in place for a mass immunization clinic once a larger allocations of the vaccine come in. Thom said via email that Fergus County has a great health care community and will have the ability to hold a large immunization clinic as soon as the vaccine is available to do so.