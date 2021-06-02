KALISPELL, Mont. - People 21-years-old and older who are looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine can get their shot and a free beer at two clinics being held by the Flathead City-County Health Department who is partnering with Bias Brewing and Backslope Brewing.
The clinics are being held Wednesday, June 9 at Backslope Brewing in Columbia Falls from 2:00 to 6:00 pm and Thursday, June 10 at Bias Brewing in Kalispell from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Those 21 years of age and older who receive a vaccine at either of the clinics can receive one free beer.
“We wanted to partner with local health experts, community leaders, and businesses to provide vaccines and information at alternative locations and times of day to help make vaccines more accessible to all,” said Gabe Mariman of Bias Brewing. “As a community we are trending behind the national vaccination average and that puts our community and economy at risk. We hope that providing these alternative locations and time slots will allow our region to vaccinate at a rate that will protect our neighbors, loved ones, and our Montana way of life."