KALISPELL, Mont. - To date, more than 38,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Flathead County, according to a press release. The Flathead City-County Health Department encourages all interested individuals to add their name to the COVID-19 vaccine list.
Those wishing to add their name to the list can do so by using the online vaccination form at www.flatheadhealth.org.
All Montanans aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are making moves in the right direction,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said. “Our case rates are trending downwards, and the vaccines, along with social distancing and wearing masks, are helping our community stay healthy and safe.”
Throughout the spring, Flathead City-County Health Department, in partnership with Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH), will administer Pfizer vaccine at weekly appointment-only clinics held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.
“We applaud the work of so many across our valley during this pandemic, especially our school superintendents, who have been able to keep our schools open while many across the country remain closed,” Ryan Pitts, KRH Chief Nursing Officer, said. “However, we can’t let our guard down. COVID-19 is still in our community and we need to continue take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Health officials encourage Flathead residents to practice preventive measures:
- Protect others from infection: If you are sick, stay at home. If your children are sick, keep them home from school. Call the 24-hour hotline (406-890-7272) with any questions or guidance on testing sites.
- Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.
- Wear a face covering in public spaces and school settings, and change it daily.
- Give each other six feet of personal space consistently, especially in public spaces.
Information about vaccine distribution may change rapidly. For updated weekly information, please visit the Flathead City-County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine website.