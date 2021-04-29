KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead County health officials urge any eligible individual who is currently interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but delaying making an appointment, to request their shot today.
Beginning in May, the Flathead City-County Health Department in partnership with Kalispell Regional Healthcare will administer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Flathead County Fairgrounds, according to a release.
In an effort to make the vaccine more accessible, the fairgrounds clinic will be accepting walk-in patients on Tuesday, May 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
In addition, Kalispell Regional Healthcare has assembled a mobile team that will administer vaccine on-site for larger workplaces and organizations in Flathead County.
“Our goal is to get vaccine into our community as widely and efficiently as possible,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said. “Given a review of local data, there are still many eligible people in Flathead County that have not been reached. We want to emphasize that now is the time to receive a vaccine. We have ample supply and individuals who sign up can expect minimal wait times before receiving an appointment.”
An easy way to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Flathead County is by using the online vaccination form located at www.flatheadhealth.org/vaccine-request-form/.
All Montanans aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s all about protection and prevention,” Russell said. “Choosing to get the vaccine provides you protection against the virus, and higher vaccination rates can help our community stay healthy and keep our schools and businesses open.”
Information about vaccine distribution may change rapidly. For updated weekly information, please visit the Flathead City-County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine website.