BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you live in Gallatin County, you'll have the chance to sign up for vaccine appointments for an upcoming clinic.
Online registration will open up at noon on Feb. 12.
The clinic won't appear on the list until Friday at noon, so if you go early, you won't be able to find it.
About 500 appointments will be available. Gallatin County is vaccinating: People in Phase 1B, people 70 years old or older, people with certain underlying health conditions, people of color, people in Phase 1B, including health care workers, first responders and residents and staff of long term care facilities.
Appointments are only open for people who qualify under Phase 1B and Phase 1A. The County says this isn't your only chance to sign up for a vaccine appointment and more will be opening up down the road.