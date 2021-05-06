MANHATTAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced they are working with the Manhattan school district to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, May 10.
The clinic will be held at the Manhattan High School, located at 200 West Fulton Avenue. It is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic is for ALL residents of Manhattan and the surrounding communities.
This is a first-dose Pfizer clinic for those ages 16 years or older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Second doses will be administered on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register for the May 10 clinic, visit mtreadyclinic.org/.
For more information on what to bring to your vaccine appointment, visit healthygallatin.org/.