HILL COUNTY, Mont. - Hill County announced Monday they are now vaccinating individuals eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+.
Individuals who qualify for Phase 1B+ are:
- Persons age 60 years and older
- American Indians and other people of color
- Persons age 16-59 with high-risk medical conditions
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications
If you qualify under Phase 1A, 1B or 1B+ and would like to schedule your vaccination appointment, you can do so by calling 406-400-2369. You can also call to be added to the waiting list for Phase 1C.