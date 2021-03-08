Hill County now vaccinating Phase 1B+ of MT's COVID-19 vaccine plan
HILL COUNTY, Mont. - Hill County announced Monday they are now vaccinating individuals eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+.

Individuals who qualify for Phase 1B+ are:

  • Persons age 60 years and older
  • American Indians and other people of color
  • Persons age 16-59 with high-risk medical conditions
    • Asthma (moderate to severe)
    • Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
    • Cystic fibrosis
    • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
    • Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
    • Liver disease
    • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
    • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
    • On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications

If you qualify under Phase 1A, 1B or 1B+ and would like to schedule your vaccination appointment, you can do so by calling 406-400-2369. You can also call to be added to the waiting list for Phase 1C.

