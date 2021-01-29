GLASGOW, Mont. - If you live in the Glasgow area, the Valley County Health Department (VCHD) received its first 100 shots this week. VCHD said they're optimistic that they'll start receiving 100 doses every week for the foreseeable future. Right now, they've booked 50 appointments for next week and said they're going to wait until Monday to book 50 more because they want to make sure they're getting additional doses.
Here's the number you can call to get vaccinated in Valley County: (406) 228-6261
There's currently a waitlist and they're booking through April on a lottery system. If you live in Toole County, they're continuing vaccination efforts and are not scheduling appointments for people who are the age of 70, American Indians and people of color. They're also vaccinating people 40-70 with high risk medical conditions.
HIGH RISK CONDITIONS:
- Kidney disease
- COPD
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Obesity
- Sickle cell disease
- Type one and two diabetes
They're making appointments over the phone. Their number is: (406) 424-5169.