HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County is facing challenges when it comes to second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. Due to the extremely cold temperatures this week, the County is moving the second dose clinic back to the fairgrounds.
The County is asking you to not go to Carroll College for your second dose. Early this week, they announced a clinic would take place at the college, but that's no longer the case.
County officials said this is a temporary change and only applies to this week, for those who got their first dose between Jan. 19-20.
Another note: This is only for second doses. If you show up to get the vaccine, you're asked to bring your vaccine card with you to prove you're eligible.