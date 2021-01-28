Lewis and Clark County is asking you to be aware of possible COVID-19 vaccination clinics on EventBrite that are not legitimate.
The county wants to let you know that tickets for vaccinations will always be free and the event host will always be Lewis and Clark County Health.
Adding that a legitimate clinics hosted by the county health department will always be held between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark County wants to remind you that if you received your first shot between Dec. 29, or Dec. 30, 2020 you’re eligible for your second dose over at the fairgrounds on the Jan. 28 or Jan. 29.
They are saying you can’t show up for the first dose, this is only for people looking to get the second dose and you’ve got to bring your vaccine card with you.