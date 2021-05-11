LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - Though Lewis & Clark Public Health is not yet offering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals ages 12 to 15, plans for upcoming clinics are in the works.
On Monday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to kids age 12-15 on an emergency use basis.
Last week, the Lewis and Clark County vaccination team, spearheaded by LCPH, St. Peter’s Health and PureView Health Center, began planning a mass drive-thru vaccination clinic, in anticipation of the EUA from the FDA.
A date for the clinic has not been scheduled at this time because the county is waiting for additional guidance from the CDC and DPHHS. However, they do plan on scheduling it to ensure it will not interfere with school hours.
Appointments will be required through the Lewis & Clark Public Health HUB. Details on the opening of registration will be posted on their Facebook and Twitter accounts soon.
At this time, mobile clinics remain restricted to those 16+ (for Pfizer vaccine; Modera and J&J vaccine is 18+). This is anticipated to change in the near future.
As always, Lewis & Clark Public Health reminds residents the COVID-19 vaccine is free.