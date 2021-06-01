MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is partnering with Worden’s Market and Deli to host a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at First Friday.
The Health Department said in a release they will set up a mobile vaccine clinic in the Worden’s Market parking lot, located at 451 N Higgins Ave, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 4.
The mobile vaccine clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Missoula County residents over the age of 18, and the Pfizer vaccine to County residents over the age of 12.
Patients aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a guardian, while those aged 16-17 must bring a guardian-signed consent form, found on missoulainfo.com, if a guardian cannot accompany them.
The Missoula City-County Health Department encourages all residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are safe and effective, as proven by rigorous and transparent clinical trials.
The choice to get vaccinated has many benefits, including protecting vulnerable loved ones and our communities. The best source of vaccine information is health authorities, such as the CDC and MCCHD, and one’s primary care provider.
For more information, visit missoulainfo.com.
Worden’s Deli and Market is Missoula’s oldest grocer and has served the community since 1883. This institution offers a worldly selection of wine, beer, candies and specialty groceries, as well as an award-winning deli.
Worden’s has long-served the community, and this latest partnership with MCCHD will bring COVID-19 vaccines to a busy Downtown event.
If a resident wishes to make an appointment at the Southgate Mall vaccine clinic, they can visit covid19.missoula.co. The vaccine clinic has appointments available seven days a week, including some evenings.
Additionally, the vaccine clinic serves walk-up patients during all clinic hours.