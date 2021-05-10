MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department, in partnership with WinCo Foods, will hold a mobile vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 13.
The Health Department said in a release they will park their mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at WinCo Food’s parking lot, located at 2510 S. Reserve St., from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and provide free Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Vaccines are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and individuals must be Missoula County Residents ages 18 or older to receive a Johnson & Johnson shot. This event will operate safely with social distancing and face mask required for those who wish to be vaccinated by the Health Department.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges all who are eligible, including those who consider themselves to be young and healthy, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
MCCHD says the COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and complications caused by COVID-19 including long COVID and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome—both of which have appeared nationwide in young healthy individuals after they contracted COVID-19.
Individuals who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will also benefit from avoiding lengthy quarantines in the event they become a close contact to a positive case, as proof of immunization will be required by the Health Department to be released from quarantine.
To date, 60% of Missoula County’s eligible population have received at least one-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Local epidemiologists hope at least 75% of Missoula County’s total population will choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we may have community protection against the virus.
This concept, known as herd immunity, has successfully controlled contagious diseases such as smallpox, polio, diphtheria, rubella, and many others.
For those who wish to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, the Health Department recommends individuals seek out information from legitimate sources such as the CDC’s website or the Health Department’s own COVID-19 website at missoulainfo.com.