MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department is not yet vaccinating 12 to 15-year-old Missoula County residents, they announced in a press release. MCCHD also said they are also not booking appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds at this time.
The Health Department recognizes that many parents and guardians are excited to book vaccine appointments for this age group. While MCCHD expects these appointments to open soon, they are not open yet.
Health Officials are asking parents to not book Health Department appointments for this age group until an official announcement is made. MCCHD will announce the opening of these appointments via a press release, through their Facebook page, online at www.covid19.missoula.co and at www.missoulainfo.com.
While the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer in this age group on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not expected to sign off on this until Wednesday, May 12. After that takes place, the Health Department will need to review the updated guidance from the CDC and implement it before they can vaccinate this age group.
MCCHD thanks the community for their patience while they follow the proper steps to start vaccinating this age group.