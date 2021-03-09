MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) announced via press release they will hold additional public vaccination clinics on March 11, 12 and 14 at the former Lucky's Market in Southgate Mall.
MCCHD said approximately 430 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available March 11, 300 first-dose Moderna vaccine appointments will be open March 12 and 150 first-dose Pfizer appointments and 300 Johnson & Johnson appointments will be available March 14.
Appointments will open online at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. You can make appointments through the link on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co.
Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option three, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.
Appointments are available to Missoula County residents who fall under Phase 1A and 1B. This includes individuals age 70 and older, American Indians age 16 and older, people of color age 16 and older and those ages 16-69 with the following qualifying health conditions:
- Cancer (active or in remission)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions(heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy)
- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
- Severe obesity with a BMI > 40 (Check this BMI calculator if you are unsure)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Medical provider inclusion due to elevated risk(letter required)
MCCHP said this clinic will not take walk-ups, and appointments are mandatory. Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second-dose appointment exactly 21 days (Pfizer) or 28 days (Moderna) from the date of their first dos at the same time as their first appointment. Rescheduling appointments is highly discouraged and will only be considered on a case-by-case basis for those experiencing an emergency, MCCHP said. Those who need to cancel or reschedule their second dose appointment are no longer guaranteed a second dose.
Patients who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not receive a second dose.
Individuals age 16 and 17 cannot book their own appointments for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who do book a Pfizer appointment and are 16 or 17 years old must have a parent or guardian in attendance.