MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department announced they will hold additional public vaccination clinics on March 4, 5, and 8 at the former Lucky's Market in the Southgate Mall.
They said approximately 1,170 first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available. Appointments will open online at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. To schedule an appointment, you can do so through the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoua.co.
Those without internet access, or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. It is requested that individuals who have the ability to schedule appointments online do so.