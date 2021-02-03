LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Park City-County Health Department (PCCHD) announced Wednesday they will begin vaccinating people age 75 and older, Native Americans, people of color and those with chronic medical conditions who qualify for vaccination in Montana’s 1B category next week.
If you fall under any of these categories and would like a vaccine, you can visit the Park County coronavirus website here and complete the Vaccine Appointment Notification Sign-Up or call 406-222-4131.
On Jan. 15 the health department announced they would begin vaccinating Park County residents age 80 and older. The Health Department asked friends and family members to help reach this group, recognizing that many may have trouble keeping up with COVID-19 information due to limited access to social media, the internet or other news sources. The health department received hundreds of phone calls and has completed the first dose of the Moderna vaccine for hundreds of community members age 80 years and older.
“It is our job as the Health Department to make sure the most vulnerable among us are protected. Our goal is to include everyone in this wide scale vaccination campaign against COVID-19,” Dr. Laurel Desnick, Park City-County Health Officer said.
The PCCHD said during this pandemic so far, 75% of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana have been among persons age 70 and older. Mortality from COVID-19 among Montana’s American Indian population is nearly 12 times higher than in our non-Hispanic white population.
Persons younger than age 75, or with chronic medical conditions who qualify for vaccination in Montana’s 1B category can visit the Park County Covid-19 Vaccination Hub here.
The Health Department said they will continue to move through high risk groups and broaden their vaccination program as supply of vaccine increases.