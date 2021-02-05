SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - Partnership Health Center (PHC), in collaboration with the Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Seeley-Swan High School on Monday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Approximately 200 Partnership Health Center patients from the Seeley-Swan area will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses will be administered at the same location on Sunday, Feb. 28.
The clinic will be the first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Missoula County and the first clinic specifically for PHC patients. PHC’s Seeley Lake clinic serves more than 700 patients in the area who qualify for Phase 1B of the Montana vaccine distribution plan.
“The logistical expertise of the Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, coupled with PHC’s connection with the local community, makes this a natural partnership,” PHC Public Information Officer Eric Halverson said. “Both partners envision this project serving as a pilot for future drive-thru vaccination clinics in the area, with the eventual goal of vaccinating all eligible patients in Missoula County as quickly as possible.”
PHC said staff is contacting eligible patients to make appointments ahead of the event.
Vaccine doses in our community and across the United States are extremely limited. Appointments for this event are being scheduled based on a tiered approach, as recommended by the Missoula City-County Board of Health. Priority for appointment scheduling is given to Phase 1B-eligible patients with the highest risk profile for poor health outcomes from COVID-19. The tiered approach aims to reduce the load on the healthcare system for the good of the entire community.
PHC staff will contact patients who have received medical, dental or behavioral health care at any PHC facility on or after Jan. 1, 2019, for vaccine scheduling when they are eligible and as supplies allow. The key limiting factor for vaccine distribution at this time is the national COVID-19 vaccine shortage.
PHC asks that you do not contact them for vaccine appointments.