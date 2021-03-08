MISSOULA, Mont. - Partnership Health Center, in collaboration with the Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, said they have started administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. They believe this new vaccination clinic location allows for efficient administration of vaccines provided through the previously announced Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine program.
PHC is slated to receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week directly from the Bureau of Primary Health Care, and approximately 300 vaccines will be administered each day at this new location, according to a press release.
They said a portion of appointments will be reserved for patients of Federally Qualified Health Centers like PHC, while the remaining appointments will be open to the public. Missoula County residents who qualify for Phase 1A or 1B can register online at covid19.missoula.co/vaccineinformation or by calling 258-INFO (4636) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine clinics will typically occur Monday through Friday in the afternoon. Exact clinic hours will vary slightly to offer diverse appointment times and increase access, according to PHC. Updated schedules for these vaccine clinics will be available at covid19.misoula.co.
“This is a substantial supply of vaccines and we are excited to offer appointments to both PHC patients and eligible members of the public,” Dr. James Quirk, PHC chief medical officer, said. “We welcome the Bureau of Primary Health Care’s decision to offer these vaccines to both our patients and the public. We are now able to simultaneously target our patients at highest risk of poor health outcomes from COVID-19 and contribute to the community-wide effort to vaccinate anyone in Missoula County that qualifies for Phase 1B.”
“This fairgrounds location is a wonderful opportunity to vaccinate large amounts of our patients and the public, and we are also busy planning alternative ways to reach our most vulnerable patients,” Laurie Francis, PHC executive director, said. “The mission of Federally Qualified Health Centers generally, and of this vaccine program specifically, is to create access to excellent healthcare for marginalized populations. We are continuously evaluating how we can reach those populations with vaccination opportunities at different locations, times–whatever it takes.”
Partnership Health Center encourages members of the public to check the registration links at covid19.missoula.co for available appointments. For those who do not have access to the internet, appointment scheduling and information can be accessed by calling 259-INFO.
The vaccination clinic site, Building No. 16 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, shares a parking lot with Glacier Ice Rink. PHC said, individuals with appointments can access the site through the entrance on Russell Street. The site can also be accessed via Mountain Line Routes 1,6 and 7. All Mountain Line services are zero-fare and all vehicles are 100% ADA accessible. For trip planning assistance, you can visit mountainline.com or call 406-721-3333 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.