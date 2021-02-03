RAVALLI COUNTY, Mont. - Ravalli County is not scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments at this time.
Early in the month of January, the county was scheduling appointments over the phone for people in Phase 1B, that has stopped.
They are asking that you do not come to the office to get an appointment as they do not have any to give out.
The county said over the phone they’re getting a high volume of phone calls and that there’s a desire to be vaccinated but they are currently booked through mid-February.
Ravalli County said they say that they can’t book appointments until they know the number of vaccines coming into the county.