SHERIDAN COUNTY, Mont. - Sheridan County posted to their Facebook page that they are waiting for another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
They received 100 last week and they’re waiting for more.
The county health department said on the phone that they are taking names, but is not administering vaccines this week because they're waiting on another shipment.
You can call to get your name down for an eventual appointment at (406) 765-3432.
They’re asking you to leave your name your birthday and your health risks and you’ll be added to the vaccination list
Sheridan County said as of right now they don’t have any vaccines on hand and it’s just a waiting game for more to arrive.