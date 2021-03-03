KALISPELL, Mont. - As Montana moves into Phase 1B+ of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) is encouraging individuals belonging to Tier 1B and 1B+ to add their name to the COVID-19 vaccination list.
Names can be added to the list through the online vaccination form found online at www.flatheadhealth.org. The site can be accessed through computer, tablet or smartphone.
Once a form is submitted, FCCHD said a staff member will contact you via phone call to schedule a vaccination appointment when a vaccine becomes available. Please note that schedulers are calling seven days a week, and FCCHD may be calling from several different phone numbers. To ensure individuals receive an appointment, individuals on the waiting-to-be-scheduled list are advised to answer calls from unknown callers with (406) area codes, as it may be staff calling to schedule a vaccination appointment. It may take several weeks to receive a scheduling call.
FCCHD said submitting an online request form is the easiest method to be added to the list to receive the vaccine. However, if internet access is unavailable individuals may also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Line at 406-751-8119. Due to high call volume, most callers will be directed to leave a voicemail message including their name, date of birth and phone number.
To date, FCCHD said, in partnership with Kalispell Regional Healthcare and North Valley Hospital, they have administered 18,141 vaccinations to individuals in Tier 1A and Tier 1B, and 5,954 individuals are fully immunized. Flathead County is administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and they expect a small shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to arrive within the next week.
The supply of Johnson and Johnson is very limited at this time and the vaccine will be offered to individuals on the COVID-19 scheduling list as supply allows.
“Our staff will continue to work hard to administer vaccine to the expanded Tier 1B+ population,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said. “I encourage all interested individuals in Tier 1B or Tier 1B+ to add their name to the list by submitting an online form.”
Information about vaccine distribution may change rapidly. For updated weekly information, please visit the Flathead City-County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine website.