HELENA, Mont. - COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals included in the newly-announced Phase 1B+ will begin next week with three high volume drive-thru clinics, Lewis & Clark Public Health (LCHP) announced in a press release Thursday.
The move to Phase 1B+ was announced by Governor Greg Gianforte at a press conference on March 2 and includes all Lewis and Clark residents age 16-59 with elevated risk conditions, and anyone ages 60 years and older. Those eligible MUST reside in Lewis and Clark County. Pre-registration is required.
Elevated-risk conditions: LCPH follows guidance from Montana DPHHS, which defines elevated risk conditions as: Asthma (moderate-to severe), cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain), Cystic Fibrosis, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of immune-weakening medicines, neurologic conditions (such as dementia), liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues), thalassemia (a type of blood disorder).
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those ages 18 and older. Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older.
LCPH said there will be three drive-thru clinics the week of March 8.
- A Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 8 at the Fairgrounds.
The expected number of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be 500. This is a single dose vaccine. This clinic is limited to individuals ages 18 and over only.
- Two first dose Pfizer clinics will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10 at the Fairgrounds.
The expected number of vaccinations will be 450 each day (total 900).
All clinics include mandatory 15- or 30-minute post-vaccine medical monitoring on-site.
These clinics are also open to Phase 1A (healthcare workers) and those in Phase 1B, which includes American Indians or other persons of color ages 16 years and older, regardless of medical condition and persons aged 16-69 years with high-risk medical conditions. The Johnson & Johnson clinic is limited to individuals ages 18 and over only. A full list of high-risk conditions is available on the LCPH COVID-19 Hub here.
To receive an appointment, individuals must visit the COVID-19 Hub online, or sign up on the Lewis and Clark Public Health website: www.lccountymt.gov, and, look for the ‘COVID-19 Hub’ link on the main page. A ‘how to’ video is also available on the COVID-19 Hub. No account or app is required to use the appointment system.
Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call Lewis and Clark Public Health beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday at 406-457-8900. Those who call will be placed on a list and will receive a call back later with an appointment time and date. This number is to be used only for LCPH's appointment system.