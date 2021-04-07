GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department announced Wednesday that for the rest of the week, walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine are being accepted at the community clinic.
The clinic is being held at the ExpoPark Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday from 8”00 am to 4:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
If you get your first dose at the ExpoPark, you will also get your second dose at the ExpoPark.
