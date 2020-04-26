Communities are still finding new ways to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks in Missoula are walking for a cure while also staying home.
The virtual JDRF Walk for the Cure was kicked off Sunday with a video count down and even though participants couldn't walk together, people were still getting out and being active.
"So this year we are encouraging families teams and companies that want to support to get out and get active today as it is the day of the event but do it on their own in their neighborhood and do it in a safe place," JDRF Development Director Lindsey Larkin said.
Throughout the day teams and individuals posted videos of themselves on the Walk for a Cure Facebook page, showing their support for those diagnosed with type one diabetes.
"Especially for some of our newly diagnosed families, kiddos who want to get out and see that they are a part of this community and raise funds for research," Larkin said.
You can donate online to help support JDRF