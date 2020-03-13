Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...EAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. MOUNTAIN LOCATIONS AND NEAR HELLGATE CANYON WILL SEE STRONGER WINDS. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&