MISSOULA - As events continue to be cancelled and more people start to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, here are some ways to help stay productive.
First, make sure that you have all of the technology and equipment necessary to work from home. A webcam can help with communication between co-workers and managers and make sure you have a strong internet connection.
Also designate a space in your home that is specifically for work. Communicate with family members that when you are in that space you are focusing on work but also make sure to give yourself scheduled breaks throughout the day.
Keeping a regular routine while working from home can also be helpful. Eating breakfast at the same time and changing out of pajamas can help to mentally get into a work mode.
Adapting and learning how to work from home can be stressful. Remember to over communicate with your co-workers and when your work hours end, spend time doing what you enjoy.