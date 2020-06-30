Hundreds of couples in Montana have canceled or postponed their wedding this year due to COVID-19, but one lucky couple was given their dream wedding for free! Thanks to wedding vendors in the Flathead.
"No way!" Jen Gold covered her mouth as tears welled up in her eyes.
"Was that real?" Jason Lester ask after reading the zoom slide that read:"Jennifer and Jason you won this amazing giveaway."
With teary eyes and hugging each other Jen and Jason were overwhelmed with joy when organizers told the couple they Montana Dream Wedding Giveaway over a zoom call.
"Its unbelievable I don't think it has sunk in for either one of us," Jason said.
After canceling their wedding back in April, Jen and Jason said they didn't really have a back up plan.
"We didn't have any expectations we were just going to get married at the court house cause we were just like 'man whatever," Jen said "We just want to get married," Jason added.
But now, they're busy planning a wedding again.
"The date is set for July 31st so it looks like we have," Jen paused to do the math in her head, "31 days," they said in unison.
"We are on the phone with them five to 10 times a day they are just they are very intuitive," Jason expalined working with Mountainside Weddings, Repeat Boutique & Design and Kelly Kirksey Photography.
As they continue to plan for their special day, the happy couple have one thing to say.
"Its amazing so thank you everyone, thank you very much," Jason said.
"We have so much to be thankful for like wow yes we do," Jen said.
The Montana Dream Wedding Giveaway was put together by Mountainside Weddings, Repeat Boutique and Design and Kelly Kirksey Photography.
With the help from other local wedding vendors.