The following is a list of events in western Montana that have been canceled or rescheduled due to concerns about COVID-19. If you have an event that has been impacted by the coronavirus, let us know HERE
Missoula
Wilco concert scheduled for March 14 at The Wilma POSTPONED (date TBD)
Moe. concert scheduled for March 15 at The Wilma POSTPONED (date TBD)
Boy Named Banjo concert scheduled for March 15 at the Top Hat CANCELED
Liquid Stranger concert scheduled for March 20 at The Wilma POSTPONED (date TBD)
Spafford concert scheduled for March 21 at the Top Hat POSTPONED (date TBD)
Grace Porter concert scheduled for March 24 at The Wilma POSTPONED (date TBD)
G. Love and Special Sauce concert scheduled for March 27 at the Top Hat CANCELED
Of Montreal concert scheduled for March 31 at the Top Hat CANCELED
Kyiyo Powwow and Business Competition scheduled for April 17-18 at the University of Montana CANCELED
Record Store Day 2020 at Ear Candy Music POSTPONED to Saturday, June 20
Bozeman
Spafford concert scheduled for March 20 at the Rialto POSTPONED (date TBD)
Liquid Stranger concert scheduled for March 21 at the Rialto POSTPONED (date TBD)
Aqueous concert scheduled for March 25 POSTPONED (date TBD)
G. Love and Special Sauce concert scheduled for March 26 at the Rialto CANCELED
Post Animal concert scheduled for April 14 at the Rialto POSTPONED (date TBD)
Baby Shark Live! scheduled for March 24 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse POSTPONED (date TBD)
Gilbert Gotfried comedy show scheduled for March 12 at The Emerson CANCELED *Openers still set to perform*
TEDxBozeman scheduled for April 4 at the Montana State University Commons POSTPONED to Oct. 10
National Conference on Undergraduate Research scheduled for March 26-28 at MSU CANCELED
The Montana Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s leadership conference scheduled for March 19-20 POSTPONED (date TBD)
Montana Institute on Ecosystems’ Rough Cut Seminar Series lecture by Todd Koel, “Invasive Lake Trout Induce Cascading Changes in the Yellowstone Lake Ecosystems,” scheduled for March 25 at MSU CANCELED
Andrew Hansen lecture "Growing Pains in the Western U.S.: Land Use Change, Loss of Wildlands and Consequences for Biodiversity," scheduled for March 25 at MSU CANCELED
The College of Letters and Science's Kopriva Science Seminar Series lecture "Making Proteins Glow Brighter for Neuroscience," scheduled for March 26 CANCELED
Mark Greenwood lecture “Statistics and Data Visualization: Current Challenges with Applications to Environmental and Health Sciences,” scheduled for March 26 CANCELED
The MSU Initiative for Regulation and Applied Economic Analysis’s Innovation and Regulation Conference scheduled for April 3 POSTPONED (date TBD)
Award-winning film “The Weight of Water,” screening scheduled for April 3 CANCELED
A College of Letters and Science’s Distinguished Speakers Series lecture "We All Know That Human Rights are Universal: U.S. Support for LGBTI Human Rights, Then and Now," scheduled for April 9 CANCELED
The MSU American Indian Council Powwow scheduled for April 10-11 at MSU CANCELED
Olympian and Women’s National Basketball Association Tamika Catchings lecture scheduled for April 15 POSTPONED (date TBD)
Belgrade
Belgrade Public Schools Kindergarten Registration scheduled for March 21 POSTPONED (date TBD)
Butte
Butte St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled March 17 in Uptown Butte CANCELED
Annual St. Patrick’s Day brunch scheduled for March 15 CANCELED
The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick event scheduled for March 16 CANCELED
The annual Skyline Sportsmen’s Banquet POSTPONED (date TBD)
Foreigner concert POSTPONED (date TBD)
The annual Empty Bowls fund-raiser POSTPONED (date TBD)