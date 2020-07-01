The Western Montana Fair will still take place this August, but it's going to look very different.
The fair has some iconic features, from the midway to plenty of fried foods but this year that will all be gone and the main focus will be 4-Hers and their animals.
"4-H will be here in person and the students will be there and they are a high priority for us they will have their show and they will have their sale," Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock said.
With the fair closed to the public this year those of us who aren't in 4-H can still tune in.
"The 4-H show will also be streamed on MCAT," Brock said.
But thats not all you can tune into next month.
"It looks like we are doing a televised rodeo and it will be a match rodeo by invitation so it will all be 1 on 1," Brock said.
Since all of these events will be streamed for free, the fair encourages the public to still donate online to any program you love.
While this fair is going to be very different from past years, the board wants to let all fair-goers know:
"We will miss everyone and we will see them online, then we will see folks next year," Brock said.
The fair board will also be hosting events all month long in august and will be updating their calendar as changes are announced.