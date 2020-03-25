MISSOULA - While people are washing their hands and using hand sanitizer more frequently, there are also numerous complaints of dry hands.
According to Dr. Thomas George, a dermatologist at Dermatology Associates in Kalispell, there are several things that you can do to help sooth your hands.
When washing, try to use luke warm water as opposed to hot. Washing with hot water strips the natural oils from your hands more than just look warm water and preserving your natural oils will help with dryness. Dr. George also recommends to rub, not scrub, when washing your hands. He suggests using a mild soap, like a bar of unscented Dove, and gently rubbing your hands with the lather for 20 seconds.
Dr. George also recommended CeraVe and Cetaphil creams as frequent moisturizers and if your hands are severely dry or even cracking, he recommends a method called the soak and smear.
Start by soaking your hands in warm water for about five to ten minutes and then smear them with a heavy moisturizer like Vaseline or Aquaphor. Then put cotton gloves on and leave them on for at least an hour. This is the perfect thing to do before bed time or when watching TV to help combat dry hands.
Remember to wear gloves when cleaning or washing the dishes to help with hand dryness issues as well.