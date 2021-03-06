HELENA, Mont. - The Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday and now it is set up for final congressional approval by the House next week, but what does that mean for Montanans?
From a release from Senator Jon Tester, the legislation includes $1,400 checks for Montanans who make less than $75,000 a year, or $150,000 a year as a couple.
Also included is additional funding for children, meaning a Montana family who makes less than $150,000 a year with two kids under the age of six will receive $12,800 and will be eligible for new childcare benefits.
Legislation was included to restore full, long-distance Amtrak service on routes like the Empire Builder and reinstate furloughed employees as well.
New and existing COVID relief programs will be getting $63 billion to aid a wider range of small businesses.
K-12 schools in Montana are also receiving hundreds of millions in funding, the release says, with local allocations to come, and Montana higher education institutions will be receiving $94.4 million.
Rural hospitals will be allocated $8.5 billion, with Montana-specific allocations to come as well.
Tribal COVID response, vaccine distribution and emergency housing and social services in Indian Country will be receiving $31.2 billion.
Montana airports will be receiving $32.8 million, and Montana transit agencies will be receiving $7.5 million.
Cities, towns and counties in Montana will receive direct funding as well.
Senator Jon Tester said he voted for the package, “because it will make sure every Montanan who wants a vaccine can get one—allowing us to get folks back to work faster and to fully reopen schools and our economy as soon as possible.”
Senator Steve Daines said he voted against the relief bill, saying it wastes, “over $1 trillion of taxpayer money on liberal wish list priorities for President Biden, Schumer and Pelosi disguised as COVID relief.”
A release from Sen. Daines says only 9 percent of the package goes to combatting the core health needs of the pandemic, and that it includes billions of dollars in non-COVID related spending.
From Daines' release:
$350 billion to bail out states that had financial problems before the pandemic
Nearly $130 billion for schools, even though 95% of the funds will not be spent this year
$86 billion bailout for union pensions
Billions to expand Obamacare, subsidize it for wealthier Americans and provide billions to health insurance companies
$270 million for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities
$175 million for boondoggle transportation projects in mostly blue states
$50 million for “Environmental Justice”
Not included in the legislation was an amendment to the COVID-19 relief in support of the Keystone XL Pipeline supported by Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines.
Sen. Tester released the following statement after the amendment was not agreed to:
“I am not going to stop fighting for this project, or for the jobs and tax revenue that this pipeline would provide to folks who live and work in rural Montana. When I disagree with my party I tell them the truth, and the truth is President Biden’s decision to cancel this permit is wrong. I’ll continue to defend Montana by working with Republicans, Democrats, and all interested stakeholders to move this project forward.”
Sen. Daines released the following statement on the blocking of the amendment:
"Disappointed to see a Keystone XL amendment blocked. It’s time to focus on my bill that authorizes the pipeline. I urge every Senator who supported this amendment to sign onto my bill. Let’s work together to get this done for American workers, jobs & tax revenue for counties."
At this time, the bill has been passed by the Senate, and now it is moving on to final congressional approval by the House next week before lawmakers can send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.