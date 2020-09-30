A recent spike in coronavirus cases doesn’t just have Governor Steve Bullock concerned. Folks at the White House are keeping a close eye on what’s happening here in the Treasure State.
“I think we all know what has to be done,” says Dr. Deborah Birx with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The conversation lasted four minutes, but the message was strong.
“Every Montanan needs to follow these commonsense guidelines, and everybody needs to avoid gathering together.”
That’s a tough thing to do when children are attending school and gathering in groups of up to 25 people in some cases.
“Schools are a reflection of the community. It won’t spontaneously generate in the school. It comes in from the community. Every community, whether it’s Yellowstone or Rosebud or Cascade, these communities with community spread, I can tell you it can be stopped.”
The solution isn’t a new one. She says it’s simple, but must be taken seriously.
“We’ve seen it across the south. County by county, community by community, state by state just by following mask mandates. But seriously following mask mandates. And not gathering together without masks on. Let's protect each other by doing what we know can stop the spread of this virus.”