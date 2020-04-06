WHITEFISH - The City of Whitefish has enacted an emergency ordinance to prohibit motels, hotels, short term rentals, and all other lodging facilities from accepting reservations for non-essential purposes through April 30.
This ordinance came after a recent trend of people leaving areas with high COVID-19 numbers to seek shelter in small mountain communities like Whitefish.
However, according to the Whitefish City Council, lodging facilities may accept reservations for essential purposes including government, health care, law enforcement, domestic violence victims, personnel responding to the COVID-19 emergency, essential workers, family members of those seeking medical treatment, and individuals that have a medical recommendation to quarantine outside their home.
The emergency ordinance was passed unanimously. Lodging facilities that violate the ordinance could have their business license revoked.