WHITEFISH - Whitefish Community School is reporting Tuesday a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Whitefish Community School writes in a Facebook post they are shutting down for two weeks due to the positive result.
In a Facebook post, Whitefish Community School wrote the following:
"With heavy hearts we would like to inform the community that one of our precious little students has tested positive for COVID-19. We have been diligently following CDC guidelines and health department recommendations, however this virus still found its way in. In response to the positive test, we will be closed for two weeks. All staff and students who were in contact with the child are under quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. Please wash your hands, wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines, and stay safe.
We can't wait to open our doors again to learn, explore, and have fun with our amazing little ones, but need to keep them all safe first and foremost."