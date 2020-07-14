WHITEFISH - Whitefish City Council unanimously passed a mask ordinance in a special session and public hearing held Tuesday, requiring businesses to have customers wear masks.
The ordinance takes effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.
Our reporter on scene says 20 people came forward with in-person public comments. Sixty-nine-percent of people online said they are in favor of a mask ordinance with 27-percent in opposition.
According to Whitefish City Council's ordinance, businesses must require masks for organized indoor and outdoor gatherings of 20 or more people. The ordinance, however, does not require masks outdoors if social distancing is in place -- private office spaces where people are away from public gatherings are also exempt. The ordinance requires employees at salons and barbershops to wear masks, but customers are not required.
If a business receives a complaint violating the ordinance, an investigation will occur to determine if they are in violation. Police will only become involved if there is disorderly conduct.
Businesses that are found in violation will receive a notice from the city making sure they are aware of the new ordinance. The city will then issue a civil citation, if the business receives another complaint and is found in violation. As a last resort, the city will then force closure if the business continues to disobey.
Whitefish City Council passed a resolution on July 6 strongly encouraging businesses, residents and visitors to wear masks; however, city council says they feel the resolution was not effective enough. City council will meet again in August to review the new ordinance.