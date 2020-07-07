WHITEFISH, Mont. - Whitefish City Council passed a resolution Monday night which strongly encourages the use of masks or cloth face coverings in public settings in effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"When social distancing is not possible, science strongly shows that the use of masks can help prevent the spread of the virus," said Mayor John Muhlfeld. "We have seen many examples around the country where the virus continues to spike and we want to do everything possible to protect our vulnerable community and keep our economy open."
City Council says the decision was made after reviewing more than 500 letters from local business owners and citizens. More than 60% of the letters received regarding the resolution reportedly supported the city in taking formal action to support the use of masks in public settings.
If the City of Whitefish determines the guidelines are not being followed, the City says it will consider passing an ordinance that will require such guidelines and provide penalties for non-compliance.
Resolution 20-18 can be accessed at CityofWhitefish.org.