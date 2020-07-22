Since the mask mandate was put in place the Missoula City County Health Department has received over 200 complaints about businesses not complying. The problem, some folks are trying to file these complaints using 9-1-1.
If you see a business not complying with the mask order that's considered a health violation so folks should be calling the health department.
Now that wearing a mask is the new norm, folks are getting used to masking up before going into a business. And when the health department gets a complaint its their job to talk to the owners and figure out what the problem is.
"Honestly a majority of the time people don't understand how they are supposed to be applying the rule or don't understand how to approach a customer who is coming in without a mask on so we talk to them about that," Shannon Therriault said.
Therriault says most of the time all it takes is one conversation and businesses are back on track, but if they continue to get complaints there could be heavier consequences.
"It is possible to close a business if they are not complying with the regulations," Therriault said.
Luckily, the health department hasn't had to go that far yet. But dispatch wants to remind folks the only excuse to call law enforcement for mask violations is if the individual is being disruptive or disorderly.
"If a subject is inside a business and not wearing a mask and the businesses asked them to leave and they are refusing to leave the business can always call and ask for someone to be removed from their business." 9-1-1 Manager Sherri Ordil said.
If you have a concern about a group of people or a business not complying with the mask order you should reach out to the health department directly (406)258-4755.