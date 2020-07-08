MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyom. - Yellowstone National Park is getting ready to see even more tourists come through its gates as it reopens hotels and lodges to limited reservations.

Despite restrictions on travel, tourists continue to roll into America's oldest national park. At the beginning of June, when the Montana entrances to the park first reopened, visitor numbers were reportedly around 75% of where they'd normally be. By the end of June, it was reportedly 90%.

With even more visitors coming into the park as lodging partially reopens, more jobs will need to be filled, which all adds up to more income in the tourist hotspot. But the question health officers and park officials are asking is how to successfully reopen without adding more COVID-19 cases to staff and entrance communities around the park.

Yellowstone's largest employer is Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which runs all of the lodging, dining services, and gift shops in the park. Xanterra normally hires 2,800 employees for a summer season in the nation's first national park. The park itself says it creates $642 million in economic benefits for the area annually and supports 7,000 jobs.

Xanterra says they've been working with the National Park Service and health officials from surrounding counties for weeks on their reopening plan.

The number of rooms that are available will be limited at every location. When all is said and done, lodging across the park will only be up to about 50% capacity by the end of the month.

Xanterra Parks and Resorts' Marketing and Sales Director for Yellowstone, Rick Hoeninghausen, says health officials - along with many members of entrance communities - are supportive of the limited reopening.

"We wouldn't be moving ahead if they weren't," he says. "And that's the important part. And so at one level maybe we want to open everything. Well, that wouldn't be smart. I don't know that you can ever make anyone 100% happy but I think what we've focused on doing is finding a reasonable compromise."

Additional cleaning procedures have been implemented in lodging and frequently touched items, such as in-room coffee pots, have been removed.

The lodging that will be opening include the Sandpiper Lodge at Lake Yellowstone Hotel, which opened last Friday. This Friday, some rooms at Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Canyon Lodge will reopen. And on July 17, a limited number of rooms will be available at the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. The famous Old Faithful Inn will not open for the summer 2020 season.

Takeout dining services are now available at Mammoth, Old Faithful, Canyon, and Lake areas within the park.

While the National Park Service isn't requiring masks at this point, guests in indoor public spaces at Xanterra facilities will have to wear face coverings at all times.

Hoeninghausen says they're watching COVID-19 numbers and are prepared to close those rooms again if necessary. So far, despite surveillance testing, no park employees have tested positive for coronavirus.