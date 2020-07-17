BILLINGS - RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County health officials are reporting a death at Canyon Creek Memory Care due to COVID-19 Thursday.
The following is the release from RiverStone Health regarding the recent death:
"With much sadness and regret, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports an additional COVID-19 related death stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.
On Thursday, July 16, a woman in her 90s passed away at Canyon Creek Memory Care.
To protect the privacy of the woman and her family, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the death.
This latest death in Yellowstone County is reflected on today’s state COVID-19 tracking map. Since Monday, July 6, a total of 10 residents from Canyon Creek have died.
'We know that this woman’s family and friends will hold tight and cherish the memories of happier days,' said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO. 'We pray that another Montana family does not have to endure the loss and bury loved one due to COVID-19.'
To date, 652 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 15 have died."